Trump’s tea with queen runs 17 minutes long

Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. | AP Photo

ELLESBOROUGH, England — President Donald Trump has departed Windsor Castle after tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

It was Trump’s first time meeting the monarch. He was accompanied by his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Britain’s national news agency said they spent 47 minutes getting acquainted over tea inside the castle — 17 minutes longer than scheduled.

The president then returned to London by helicopter for the Air Force One flight to Scotland.

Trump and his wife planned a private weekend at his golf property in Glasgow before his meeting Monday in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

