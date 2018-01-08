Mueller may try to question Trump, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller may seek to question President Donald Trump in the next few weeks.

Mueller raised the possibility of questioning the president in late December, triggering discussions among Trump’s attorneys about how to avoid the situation or put limits on the session, The Washington Post is reporting, citing two unnamed sources.

Mueller, a former FBI director, is leadig an investigation into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Over the weekend, Trump again said he’s done nothing wrong when it comes to the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

A number of news outlets, including The Associated Press, have reported that Trump directed his White House counsel to tell Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to withdraw from the Justice Department’s investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Sessions’ withdrawal prompted Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.

Trump told reporters at Camp David on Saturday the New York Times story first reporting the request was “way off, or at least off” — though he wouldn’t say how.

“Everything I’ve done was 100 percent proper,” he said.

Trump also tried to make the case again that “there’s been no collusion” and “no crime.” He says the investigation is “very, very bad for our county” and making “our country look foolish.”

Despite his anger over Sessions’ withdrawal from the probe, Trump said he stands by Sessions.