Trump says he’s interviewed 4 Supreme Court candidates

President Donald Trump says he met with four potential Supreme Court Justice candidates on Monday morning as he works to fill the spot vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he met with four potential Supreme Court Justice candidates on Monday morning as he works to fill the spot vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Trump he says he plans to meet with two to three more as he works toward a decision “over the next few days.”

Trump told reporters that the candidates he met with are “outstanding people and they are really incredible people in so many different ways, academically and in every other way.” He spoke during an appearance with the prime minister of the Netherlands.

He has said he was homing in on up to seven candidates, including two women.

Trump plans to announce his pick on July 9 and is eyeing a list of 25 previously announced people.

RELATED

• Schumer rallies opposition to Trump anti-abortion court pick

• Rep. Susan Collins would oppose court pick with Roe v Wade ‘hostility’

• Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring from the Supreme Court