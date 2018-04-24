Trump: Troops will come home, leave ‘footprint’ in Syria

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says US troops will be coming home, but wants to leave ‘strong and lasting footprint’ in Syria.

Trump thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his partnership on the recent missile strikes against chemical weapons in Syria and the fight against terrorism.

Trump said at a joint White House news conference that he will soon be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He says the U.S. won’t “repeat the mistakes of past administrations” and will pressure the North Korean regime.

Macron is pointing to the need for the Iran nuclear deal. He says he wants to work on a new deal in the weeks and months ahead.

Macron says any new agreement would need to block any nuclear activity in Iran through 2025, cease any uranium activity and put an end to the country’s ballistic missiles program.