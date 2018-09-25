Trump asks other nations to isolate Iran

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at U.N. headquarters. | AP Photo

UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump is asking the world’s nations to join the U.S. in isolating Iran over behavior he deems aggressive.

Trump said in a speech Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly he has launched an “economic pressure” campaign to deny Iran the money it needs to advance a “bloody agenda” of havoc and slaughter in Syria and Yemen.

Trump notes the U.S. withdrawal this year from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and the reinstatement of U.S. economic sanctions.

Trump says Iran does not respect its neighbors or their borders. He says a regime that chants “death to America” and threatens Israel with destruction must not be allowed to have the means to deliver a nuclear warhead.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accuses the U.S. of adopting a hostile stance toward his country.