Trump defends US trade dealings with China

President Donald Trump is defending his administration's trade dealings with China a day after his Treasury secretary said the two countries were putting a trade war "on hold." | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is defending his administration’s trade dealings with China a day after his Treasury secretary said the two countries were putting a trade war “on hold.”

Trump tweeted Monday: “China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products – would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years!”

Trump adds: “On China, Barriers and Tariffs to come down for first time.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the U.S. and China were “putting the trade war on hold” following an announcement that Beijing would buy more American goods. But the two sides gave no indication of how much progress they had made toward ending their dispute.

