Trump White House sets turnover records

President Donald Trump has seen staff turnover in excess of 37 percent over the calendar year ending June 30. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has seen staff turnover in excess of 37 percent over the calendar year ending June 30.

An AP analysis of White House filings shows that 141 staffers who worked for the president at that point last year are gone. The figures don’t include those who arrived and departed during the year or those who departed before June 30, 2017.

According to the White House Transition Project’s Martha Joynt Kumar, Trump’s White House is setting records for attrition. Some 61 percent of Trump’s senior-most aides have left the White House. Only Bill Clinton’s 42 percent comes close for the last five administrations.

The White House’s annual salary disclosure to Congress shows that more than 170 staffers received raises over that period, largely reflecting promotions.

TIMELINE: High-profile resignations and firings in the Trump White House