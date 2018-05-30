Donna Alexander, ex-‘Breck Girl’ who headed Cook County Animal Control, has died

Dr. Donna Alexander, longtime chief of Cook County Animal and Rabies Control, with her dog Leroy Brown. Referring to the old Jim Croce song, she'd call him "Bad, bad Leroy Brown." | Facebook

Donna Alexander, longtime head of Cook County Animal and Rabies Control and a familiar face to many pet owners, has died.

Dr. Alexander, 61, who as a teenager appeared in the “Breck Girls” advertising campaign for the shampoo, was found dead Tuesday in Bedford Park, where she’d been staying while fire damage was being repaired at her Chicago home.

She was such a hands-on veterinarian and administrator that Cook County government cancelled its reduced-cost rabies vaccine clinics Tuesday and Wednesday because she was the one who administered the shots.

Whenever there was an outbreak of canine flu or law enforcement authorities needed to clear out the homes of animal hoarders, or even the time a cougar was shot in Roscoe Village, Dr. Alexander was the one fielding calls from reporters and answering questions from the public.

“Dr. Alexander passionately served as the administrator of the department since 2007, leading the agency that prevents the transmission of rabies, prevents animal cruelty and abuse and promotes spaying/neutering,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

From 1984 to 1999, she was a veterinarian with the city of Chicago Animal Control department.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1978 and veterinary medicine degree from Penn in 1982, according to Becky Schlikerman, a county government spokeswoman.

At 17, Dr. Alexander was a “Breck Girl” — part of the famed ad campaign touting Breck’s shampoo that also featured women including Christie Brinkley, Kim Basinger, Brooke Shields, Cybill Shepherd, Cheryl Tiegs and Jaclyn Smith. Dr. Alexander was one of the first African-American “Breck Girls.”

“It was thrilling at the time,” she once told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I appeared in magazines like Seventeen, Glamour and Mademoiselle and even did a few modeling jobs afterward.”