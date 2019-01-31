Dorothy Brown expected to endorse Amara Enyia for mayor

Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown, knocked off the mayoral ballot after a petition challenge, is expected to endorse Amara Enyia for mayor at a news conference Thursday morning, the Sun-Times has learned.

Another mayoral challenger, Willie Wilson, had challenged Brown’s nominating petitions, but then dropped it, leaving the dirty work to County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

That led to speculation that Wilson would get Brown’s backing, and indeed the two looked awfully chummy on the day he made that decision.

Wilson had categorically denied any such horse-trading, and as it turns out, he was right.

“I made a habit not to go ask anybody to support me. I just refuse to do it. . . . Let the public decide who they want in office. Plus, I don’t want to get into owing anybody any favors,” Wilson said Wednesday.

“The day I dropped the challenge against her, I didn’t go to her and work out any deal. … When Toni Preckwinkle knocked her off, I called her up and [said] she’s not obligated to me on anything. What I did was unconditional. … We’re in the same circle, church-wise, religion-wise. I thought it was the best thing to do.”

A poll conducted for the Chicago Sun-Times last week showed Wilson running fourth with 9 percent of the vote in a field led by Preckwinkle (12.7 percent); Bill Daley (12.1 percent) and Gery Chico (9.3 percent). All four were within the poll’s 3.88-percentage-point margin of error, making the race essentially a four-way tie.

Even more significant was Wilson’s 20.3 percent showing among likely African-American voters surveyed, compared to Preckwinkle’s 11.4 percent.

Enyia’s campaign was elevated by the celebrity endorsement of Chance the Rapper and is finally airing television commercials, thanks to a $400,000 donation from Chance.

On Wednesday, Enyia had made a public pitch for Brown’s endorsement.

“She’s always spoken about how she beat the machine. How she’s been independent in caring and having a heart for the community. I would think she would want to support a campaign that echoes that,” Enyia said. “I would find it difficult to support a person who challenged me … even if they dropped it at the end because the money has already been spent fighting the challenge. The time has already been spent. The harm has taken place.”

Although she’s a long-shot to win it, Enyia did not underestimate the value of Brown’s endorsement in a mayoral race more crowded and unpredictable than any Chicago has seen in decades.

“She does have a base of support that she’s had for quite some time. And that’s important. That’s a strong base. They are consistent voters,” Enyia said.

“In a field of 14 candidates, you need every single person you can count. So any additions to your existing base would be beneficial.”

Last week, Brown had sent strong signals that her mayoral endorsement would be a lot more than lip service.

She announced plans for a “grassroots movement” to “educate and engage” her base about her upcoming mayoral endorsement and “mobilize an aggressive” get-out-the-vote campaign in that group.