Brown: Chicago machine wants me off the ballot

Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown says the Chicago machine is trying to keep her off the ballot, but a lack of signatures may be the real reason her mayoral hopes are dashed.

A summary report from the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners shows Brown 1,128 signatures short of the required minimum of 12,500.

Brown faces challenges from Willie Wilson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The clerk called a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Thursday to talk about the potential fraud she’s faced and to call for the State’s Attorney’s office to open a criminal investigation.

Brown has two status hearings Friday on the objections brought against her.