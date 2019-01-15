One challenge to Dorothy Brown’s mayoral candidacy dropped — but another remains

Businessman Willie Wilson dropped his challenge against the mayoral campaign of Dorothy Brown Tuesday — but she is not officially on the ballot yet.

At a press conference, Wilson said he was withdrawing the challenge to the signatures Brown — currently the clerk of the Cook County Circuit Court — submitted to get on the ballot because “it’s the right thing to do.”

“We’ll fight it out in the community and we’re going to win,” Wilson said.

Records show Wilson’s challenge threatened to cost her nearly 200 signatures, but his attorney, Andrew Finko, said the entire challenge will be dropped.

However, Brown’s total number of signatures was 1,092 signatures short of the 12,500 minimum needed to be on the ballot as of Monday afternoon, said Jim Allen, spokesman of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. That challenge has not yet been resolved.

Brown thanked Wilson for backing down. She also had a message for Preckwinkle.

“I want to say to the Preckwinkle campaign … it’s time for them to step up and let the people decide,” Brown said.

But Preckwinkle was not ready to drop it.

“This is still about rules,” Keri-Lyn Krafthefer, Preckwinkle’s attorney, said. “[Brown] didn’t follow the rules and we’re going to see this through to its conclusion.”

Krafthefer said most people who are down as many signatures as Brown is would withdraw. The issue now, Krafthefer said, is how much money Brown wants to cost taxpayers by drawing out the process.