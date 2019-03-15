Dorothy Brown’s office, campaign implicated in federal bribery indictment

Dorothy Brown was implicated in a federal indictment unsealed Friday that linked her office and campaign with a bribery conspiracy involving a Pennsylvania businessman.

Though Brown, the clerk of the Cook County Circuit Courts, was not charged or named in the indictment, she was labeled as “Clerk A” in a pay-to-play scheme that allegedly involved payments to Brown’s scholarship fund and campaign in exchange for official business with the clerk’s office.

The man at the center of the indictment is 67-year-old Donald Donagher, Jr., the owner and chief executive of Pennsylvania-based Penn Credit Corporation, which offered debt collection services to local government offices.

As it turned out, however, Donagher and Penn Credit provided much more than debt collection to clients, according to the indictment.

Donagher, through his company, deposited a $5,000 check into the bank account connected to Brown’s scholarship and community development fund in June 2011, the indictment alleged.

In August, less than three weeks after Penn Credit began collecting debt for the clerk’s office, Donagher allegedly wrote in an email to five of his employees and an Illinois lobbyist that he promised “10k of ‘early’ money” to Brown. The next week, Donagher sent an email to the same employees and lobbyist asking if the lobbyist was available to attend an event for Brown. “We are giving her 10k and want to make it count with Dorothy and her staff,” the email read.

Donagher later emailed an aide in the clerk’s office to say he would send the lobbyist to the event in his place. He wrote, “… I have told Dorothy and [first name of Brown’s chief of staff] that we would be sending a donation of 10,000 dollars from [name of Donagher entity],” the indictment alleged.

A week later, Donagher donated $10,000 via a PayPal account in his name “towards the fund raising efforts of Contributions to Friends of Dorothy Brown,” the feds said.

Donagher continued making donations to Brown-connected groups through the summer of 2014, according to the indictment.

Three other court clerk’s offices, all in Florida, were also linked to Donagher’s alleged bribery scheme: Orange County, Brevard County and St. Johns County.

Brown’s office has been under federal investigation for its pay-to-play hiring practices and other political wheeling and dealing.