Double murder charges dropped against man who was serving life sentence

James Gibson, left, shakes hands with lawyer Joel Brodsky in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Friday. | Andy Grimm for the Sun-Times

Cook County prosecutors on Friday dropped charges against a man who was sentenced to life in prison 30 years ago for a 1989 Englewood double-murder.

James Gibson had been set free on bond last week while awaiting a new trial for the killings of Hunter Wash and Lloyd Benjamin — a crime he had convicted of at a 1990 bench trial. An appeals court ruled that the trial was tainted by the involvement of detectives who worked for former Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

Encircled by family and supporters, Gibson erupted into an impromptu sermon outside Judge Alfredo Maldonado’s courtroom, and then again in front of TV cameras in the courthouse lobby.

The moment was three decades in coming, and had been delayed both by Gibson’s refusal to take plea deals that would have seen him released years earlier, and, Gibson said, by intransigence by special prosecutors assigned to fight a case.

“I didn’t take a (plea) because I wasn’t guilty. I didn’t take (a plea) because I wanted to bring back to respect to my family,” Gibson said, shouting.

In court, Special Prosecutor Robert Milan, a former assistant state’s attorney who was assigned to Gibson’s case, seemed to only grudgingly let go of the charges

“Due to appellate court decision, the passage of time, the death of a witness and the lack of cooperation of other witnesses, regrettably, the state must dismiss all charges,” Milan said, reading from a sheet of paper. “It is the position of the special prosecutor that this was not a wrongful conviction.”

Gibson’s lawyer, Joel Brodsky, had noted at the bond hearing last week that the star witness — who at one time had also been a suspect in the killing, had died — and other witnesses had recanted statements that tied Gibson to the crime.

Maldonado last week set $20,000 bail for Gibson, who had been locked up since his arrest in 1989, noting that prosecutors seemed to have little evidence left against the 53-year-old.