2 women, 1 man wounded in Englewood triple shooting; man in critical condition

A man and two women were shot during a drive-by attack Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:52 a.m., the 32-year-old man, 24-year-old woman and 28-year-old woman were standing in the 1000 block of West 60th Street when someone in a vehicle fired gunshots at them, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He had multiple gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

The 28-year-old woman, brought to the same hospital, was shot in the left leg, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to her buttocks, police said. Her condition was also stabilized.

No one was in custody, and Area South detectives were investigating.