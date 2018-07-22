Double shooting in West Englewood leaves girl, 17, critically wounded

A 17-year-old girl was among two people shot early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the girl and a man were walking in the 7100 block of South Wood Street when someone in a passing gray minivan opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was grazed in her face and was struck in her arm, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The 30-year-old man was shot in his foot and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.