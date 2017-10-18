Dow closes above 23,000 for the first time

The Dow industrials average closed above 23,000 for the first time.

Technology stocks and financial companies led the gainers as investors weighed the latest batch of company earning news. IBM surged on strong quarterly results and is on track to post its biggest one-day gain since 2009. Energy companies were the biggest laggards.

The Dow average added 160 points to close at 23,157. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.90 points to close at 2,561, and the Nasdaq gained 0.56 to finish at 6,624.

Despite the market’s recent string of record highs and the Dow’s move above 23,000 points, stocks can still grind higher as long as the economy continues to expand and companies grow revenue, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

“Overall, the underpinning for the market is solid,” Krosby said. “You have global growth picking up the way it has over the last quarter, it’s an indication that demand is picking up as well and it’s why you have global markets doing well.”

Financial stocks notched some of the biggest gains. Assurant surged $6.05, or 6.3 percent, to $101.91.

IBM jumped 9.2 percent after the technology and consulting company delivered strong quarterly results. Its shares were on track for their biggest daily gain since January 2009.

More to come . . .