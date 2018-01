Dow Jones industrial average closes above 26,000 for 1st time

Trader Gregory Rowe, center, wears a "Dow 26,000" hat as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. | AP Photo

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones industrial average closes above 26,000 points for the first time.

U.S. stocks moved broadly higher in late-afternoon trading Wednesday as the market bounced back from modest losses a day earlier.

Technology and health care companies accounted for much of the gains. Financials stocks also rose, even as some big banks fell after reporting hefty quarterly losses.

This is a developing story.