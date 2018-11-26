Bishop Ford reopened after downed cable prompts closure near Pullman

Chicago Fire Department and ComEd crews respond to a downed cable on I-94 near 119th Street | Chicago Fire Department

Both lanes of the I-94 were shut down for about an hour early Monday after high winds from an ongoing blizzard knocked down a hefty cable line near the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:46 a.m., the Bishop Ford was completely closed south of 119th Street until 130th Street due to the downed cable, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Illinois State Police.

ComEd trucks pulled into the expressway about 2:30 a.m. to de-energize and move the cables, CFD said. All lanes were reopened at 2:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service tweeted road travel “remains strongly discouraged overnight” as an early-season blizzard continued to knock down power lines in northern Illinois.

This is one of countless reports of powerlines down across roadways that we have seen this evening. Travel remains strongly discouraged overnight. https://t.co/NQcdelhgnP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago)

The Chicago area was reporting tens of thousands of power outages — 5,932 of them in the city — as of 12:45 a.m. Monday, according to ComEd.