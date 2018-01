Downed power lines shut down I-80/94 in NW Indiana

Downed power lines closed I-80-94 in both directions at Chase Street near Gary, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

I-80/94 was fully closed Wednesday morning near Gary, Indiana, because of downed power lines.

The interstate was closed in both directions at Chase Street because of power lines down across the roadway, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers were at the scene and traffic was being diverted at Grant and Burr streets, state police said. It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last.