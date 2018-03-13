Downers Grove fire started by candle causes $10K in damage

A fire at a home on Monday in unincorporated Downers Grove caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

A candle was determined to be the source of a fire that started about 10 p.m. at the home in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue, according to the Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called about 10:05 p.m. and put the fire out in less than 10 minutes, the district said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was confined to a second-floor bedroom, but caused $10,000 in damage, the district said.

The district reminded the public to remain vigilant while using candles and suggested that battery powered “candles” were a safer option for creating a “mood and ambiance…that look very much like the real thing.”