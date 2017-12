Downers Grove man wins $75K from Illinois Lottery

A west suburban Downers Grove man won $75,000 from an Illinois Lottery ticket.

Brad Welter bought his Ultimate Crossword ticket at the Mobil gas station at 1699 Landmeier Road in Elk Grove Village, according to the Illinois Lottery. He scratched the ticket and instantly won $75,000.

“This is awesome!” Welter said when he presented the winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des plaines.

Mobil received $750 for selling the winning ticket, according to the Illinois Lottery.