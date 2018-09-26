Downers Grove South Wall of Fame induction a trip down 1970s memory lane

(L-R) Downers Grove South Principal Ed Schwartz inducts five alum into the Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame with photo and bio plaques in the front foyer for posterity: U.S. Navy Capt. Nicholas Tilbrook, Dartmouth College Professor Dr. Samir Soneji, New York addiction specialist Dr. Robert Roose (his mother pictured), Sun-Times Reporter Maudlyne Ihejirika, and motivational speaker Amy Liss. They're the third class inducted since the 54-year-old school launched the wall in 2014. | Provided/DGS

Acclaimed novelist John Steinbeck famously said: “You can’t go home again, because home has ceased to exist except in the mothballs of memory.”

I may have believed that as I turned off 63rd onto Dunham Road, and Downers Grove South came into view. But after two days back at my old high school, being inducted into its Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame, I no longer believe that.

I hadn’t returned to DGS since 1981, eschewing class reunions because, well, just because.

I hadn’t any interest in looking back until last year, after writing my mom’s memoir sparked my own curiosity about my back story. So I’d attended my first reunion — 30-year — last fall at my grad school. It was … interesting. Still, I added to my to-do list the 35th-year reunion at my undergrad college.

Beyond that, though, a DGS reunion never entered my mind. My high-school clique are my friends to this day. So reliving those angst-filled, insecure years of trying to find your place — in school, community, family, the world? No, thank you.

The letter from DGS Director of Student Activities Jennifer Martinez changed all that: I’d been nominated for the Wall of Fame, and voted by the Distinguished Alumni Committee into the third class of honorees whose likeness and bio would be engraved on a plaque displayed in the front foyer for posterity.

It got me contemplating more fully who I was at DGS, and who I’d become, and it all came back.

I remembered. I started digging through my parents’ papers, the stack gathered and gone through in writing the book. And there it was, a frayed cut-out from the defunct Woodridge Progress newspaper: my father’s letter to the editor after incidents of racism in Woodridge.

The small town bordering Downers Grove was just beginning to see black families in the late 70s. And in 1977, mine –– relocated from the Near South Side –– was the first to move onto our block. We were welcomed with bricks thrown through the window; “Go back (n-word)” spray painted on our garage.

When we enrolled at DGS, there were less than 100 minority students out of nearly 3,000. In the courtyard where teens gathered in the morning, at lunch and after school, every high school group had their self-designated area — the jocks, the “burnouts,” the cool kids, the not-so-cool kids, punk rockers in all-black goth. And the black kids.

Black kids all knew each other and stayed together, outside or in the lunchroom. I had lots of white acquaintances, but only one white real friend. After my first visit to her home, she informed me her parents didn’t want a black kid in their home. We stayed friends. My late father treated her like one of his own, as he did with all our friends. She thought he was great. I thought he was strict.

As the memories came flooding back, I realized growing up in Woodridge and Downers Grove during that racially turbulent period when more minorities were moving to the suburbs in search of better housing and schools — triggering ugly racial incidents — made me who I am today.

DGS was where I learned to find my place, no matter how out of place I felt. And that you mustn’t squander blessings — in this case stellar college prep education requiring neither tuition nor selective enrollment.

Understanding what DGS had meant spiked the excitement meter. The school had created its Wall of Fame in 2014 to mark its 50th anniversary, inducting some five alum biennially. As Principal Ed Schwartz bade me lift the veil from my plaque, I felt faint; at the banquet following the ceremony, I of course dedicated the honor to my 91-year-old mother, Angelina Ihejirika.

The next day, as I addressed back-to-back assemblies of journalism, English, history and social studies classes in the auditorium, I shared my experience growing up there; and how exciting it was to walk these halls and see such diversity: the student population now 59 percent white, 19 percent Hispanic, 11 percent black and 7 percent Asian.

As I left DGS after riding with the four other inductees on the Wall of Fame float in the homecoming parade, I thought of Steinbeck’s quote. Library Department Chair Kim Pakowski, a member of the Distinguished Alumni Committee, had written to me leading up to the weekend, sharing she’s also an alum, with two teens at the school. “DGS is my home,” she wrote.

I’m of the mind now to agree with her. That plaque of my likeness in the front foyer seems evidence you certainly can go home again, unpack those mothballed memories, and be filled with wonder at history’s ebb and flow.