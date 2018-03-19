Downers Grove woman still missing following 2nd search of forest preserve

Authorities are asking the public for information in an effort to locate a 22-year-old Downers Grove woman who has been missing from the west suburbs for nearly four months.

Cheyann Klus was last seen by her family on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in unincorporated Downers Grove, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities learned Klus traveled to Chicago and was seen the night of Dec. 1 in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said.

In mid-December, investigators learned Klus may have been in the area of the Mallard Lake Forest Preserve in Hanover Park during the timeframe when she was last seen, the sheriff’s office said. The area was searched on Dec. 22, but Klus was not located and plans were made to search the area again in better weather.

The preserve was searched for the second time on Saturday with more than 100 personnel and five dogs, authorities said. Klus was not located during the search.

Anyone with information about her disappearance was asked to call detectives at (630) 407-2400.