Downpours could impact Wednesday evening commute, cause local flooding

The remnants of a subtropical storm that walloped the southeast coast on Memorial Day has turned its sights on Chicago.

Widespread and heavy rains are expected to hit the area Wednesday afternoon and will likely continue through the evening, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service.

The highest rainfall totals are expected along and to the east of Interstate 55, and may impact the evening commute, the weather service said. The hardest hit areas could see up to two inches of rain.

We see you Alberto. This early morning radar loop shows the remnant circulation of Subtropical Storm Alberto approaching. This is already producing heavier showers across NC IL, with 0.50" in Pontiac in 2 hours. Heavy showers today could produce local flooding. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/SrEvk35leh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 30, 2018

The storms bring an elevated risk of flooding and a limited risk of thunderstorms, the weather service said. While the storms are not expected to be particularly strong, some areas may see wind gusts of more than 40 mph.

The rain is all that’s left of subtropical storm Alberto, which pounded the Florida coast on Memorial Day.