Downtown roads closing for ‘Chicago Fire,’ Chicago Med’ filming

Downtown roads are scheduled to close this weekend for the filming of “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” scenes.

“Chicago Med” filming from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday will cause intermittent closures in southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Fullerton and Grand, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

“Chicago Fire” scenes will be filmed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at Polk and Des Plaines, CDOT said. Des Plaines will be closed between Harrison and Taylor, but sidewalks will remain open and passable.

A car commercial will also close Lower Wacker Drive from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday between Harrison and Columbus, CDOT said. Southbound and eastbound lanes will close intermittently.