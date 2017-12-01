Downtown roads are scheduled to close this weekend for the filming of “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” scenes.
“Chicago Med” filming from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday will cause intermittent closures in southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Fullerton and Grand, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.
“Chicago Fire” scenes will be filmed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at Polk and Des Plaines, CDOT said. Des Plaines will be closed between Harrison and Taylor, but sidewalks will remain open and passable.
A car commercial will also close Lower Wacker Drive from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday between Harrison and Columbus, CDOT said. Southbound and eastbound lanes will close intermittently.