Draft of CPD consent decree, sure to be controversial, to be released Friday

A draft of a consent decree reforming the Chicago Police Department that’s sure to be controversial will be released to the public at 2 p.m. Friday, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office.

The draft will be discussed at the James R. Thompson Center by Madigan along with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department Supt. Eddie Johnson.

In federal court last week, lawyers for the city and Madigan’s office said they had hammered out the bulk of a 200-page agreement that would place the department under the oversight of a federal judge.

One of the last sticking points of the agreement was whether officers would have to document every time they drew their weapons and point them at someone.

Last week, Assistant Attorney General Cara Hendrickson said the draft ran 700 paragraphs and encompassed sections on police use of force, training, supervision and promotions, police accountability, crisis intervention, officer assistance and the role of an independent police monitor.

About a year ago, Madigan announced her office was entering negotiations with the city that were intended to end with a federal consent decree, similar to agreements negotiated by the U.S. Department of Justice for court oversight of troubled police departments in cities ranging from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles.

Formal negotiations began in November, and the two sides have held more than 50 bargain sessions and have given “fulsome consideration” to the concerns of city officials, the community and rank-and-file officers, Hendrickson said.

The union representing the bulk of those officers disagreed with that characterization, said Joel D’Alba, an attorney representing the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. The union in June filed a motion seeking to intervene in the case.

The Department of Justice opened an investigation into the practices of the CPD after the release of the Laquan McDonald video.

The DOJ portrayed Chicago Police officers as poorly trained and equipped, inadequately supervised and seldom disciplined, despite a pattern of excessive force and civil rights abuses against minorities.

On the day the findings were announced, Emanuel signed an “agreement in principle” to negotiate a consent decree — culminating in the appointment of a federal monitor — to implement the sweeping police reforms the DOJ recommended.

But when U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions signaled his disdain for court mandates that tie the hands of local police departments and ordered a nationwide review of those consent decrees, Emanuel worked in secret with the DOJ to draft a “memorandum of agreement” tailor-made to avoid federal court oversight.

Madigan then stepped in with the threat of legal action to force the negotiation of a consent decree.