Talk about a dream job. The Royal Family needs social media help.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge interacts with children providing a typical social media moment that some lucky job applicant will get to share with the world on Instagram. / EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Wanted: Communications Assistant at the Royal Household

It’s an entry level job – with a “comprehensive benefits package” including 33 days vacation. And who could beat the perks?

A new job posting on LinkedIn says Buckingham Palace is seeking a person to “organise coverage of set-piece Palace engagements including investitures and garden parties, and provide support as required for off-site engagements. You’ll also play a role in producing content for a variety of platforms. From press announcements and media briefing notes, to social media updates and feature articles; you’ll develop your skills as you take on each new challenge.”

The ideal applicant would bring a background in marketing, public relations and writing/editing. No shortage of interest here. The Royal Household has 6,400 followers on LinkedIn who would have been first to be notified of this rare opportunity to serve. In fact, Buckingham Palace was no doubt flooded with applications because nearly as soon as the posting went up, it was closed.

And yes, there’s the chance to see the world in style. Although the royal gig is based at Buckingham Palace, the advertisement says “you’ll also travel in the UK or overseas to support important visits and engagements.The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do.”

The lucky winner of this job lottery will be offered a one-year contract, starting in April, 2018. And to plan for the future, the young social media ace hired is promised a “15% employer contribution pension scheme and support for continued professional development.”

At the Royal Household, says the profile on LinkedIn, “everyday jobs become exceptional.” No kidding.