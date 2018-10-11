Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre, Artistic Home, Gift Theatre, the Global Pungmul Institute, Steep Theatre and Teatro Vista are among the 64 theater, dance and cultural arts organizations designated recipients of 2018 Richard H. Driehaus Foundation unrestricted grants, it was announced Thursday.
In partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, the Driehaus Foundation is awarding $1,735,000 over three years to small and/or midsize cultural arts organizations in the Chicago area whose annual operating budgets range from $150,000 to $500,000.
“The MacArthur-Driehaus collaboration supports some of the most innovative and important modest-sized cultural organizations that serve Chicago audiences,” said Richard Driehaus, president of The Driehaus Foundation, in Thursday’s announcement. “These unrestricted grants, many of which are for two or three years, can help transform a struggling nonprofit arts group into one on the road to stability and new creative achievements.”
Earlier this year, the MacArthur-Driehaus Funds awarded nearly $850,000 in grants to cultural arts organizations with annual operating budgets of less than $150,000.
You can learn more about each of today’s announced recipients at the Driehaus Foundation website.
The complete list of grant recipients includes:
16th Street Theater NFP
A Red Orchid Theatre
African American Arts Alliance
archi-treasures
Artistic Home Acting Ensemble
Artists’ Cooperative Residency and Exhibitions Project
Asian Improv aRts Midwest
Barrel of Monkeys
Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre
Chicago a cappella
Chicago Dance Crash
Chicago Dancers United
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble
Chicago Film Archives, NFP
Chicago Independent Radio Project
Chicago Maritime Museum
Chicago Public Art Group
Chicago Tap Theatre
Chicago West Community Music Center
DanceWorks Chicago, Inc. NFP
Elastic Arts Foundation
Erasing The Distance
Evanston History Center
Experimental Sound Studio
Fifth House Ensemble
Filament Theatre Ensemble, NFP
Fulcrum Point New Music Project
Full Spectrum Features
The Gift Theatre Company
Global Girls
Global Pungmul Institute
Green Star Movement
Griffin Theatre Company
Haymarket Opera Company
High Concept Labs
Hyde Park Jazz Festival
International Children’s Media Center
Kalapriya, Center for Indian Performing Arts
Kuumba Lynx
Lakeside Singers
Links Hall
Lucky Plush Productions
Media Burn Archive
The Miracle Center
Mitchell Museum of the American Indian
MOMENTA! Inc
MPAACT
Muntu Dance Theatre
NAJWA Dance Corps
National Veterans Art Museum
The Neo-Futurists
Oak Park Festival Theatre
Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Pleasant Home Foundation
Red Clay Dance Company Inc
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center
Shattered Globe Theatre
Sideshow Theatre Company
Steep Theatre Company
Tango 21 Dance Theater
Teatro Vista: Theater with a View
Third Coast Percussion NFP
Visceral Dance Chicago NFP