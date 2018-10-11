Chicago’s Driehaus Foundation awards more than $1.7 million in grants

Global Pungmul Institute, a showcase for traditional Korean drumming, dancing and singing, and which fosters collaboration between pungmul artists and those from other Asian genres, is a returning MacArthur-Driehaus grantee.

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre, Artistic Home, Gift Theatre, the Global Pungmul Institute, Steep Theatre and Teatro Vista are among the 64 theater, dance and cultural arts organizations designated recipients of 2018 Richard H. Driehaus Foundation unrestricted grants, it was announced Thursday.

In partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, the Driehaus Foundation is awarding $1,735,000 over three years to small and/or midsize cultural arts organizations in the Chicago area whose annual operating budgets range from $150,000 to $500,000.

“The MacArthur-Driehaus collaboration supports some of the most innovative and important modest-sized cultural organizations that serve Chicago audiences,” said Richard Driehaus, president of The Driehaus Foundation, in Thursday’s announcement. “These unrestricted grants, many of which are for two or three years, can help transform a struggling nonprofit arts group into one on the road to stability and new creative achievements.”

Earlier this year, the MacArthur-Driehaus Funds awarded nearly $850,000 in grants to cultural arts organizations with annual operating budgets of less than $150,000.

The complete list of grant recipients includes:

16th Street Theater NFP

A Red Orchid Theatre

African American Arts Alliance

archi-treasures

Artistic Home Acting Ensemble

Artists’ Cooperative Residency and Exhibitions Project

Asian Improv aRts Midwest

Barrel of Monkeys

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre

Chicago a cappella

Chicago Dance Crash

Chicago Dancers United

Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble

Chicago Film Archives, NFP

Chicago Independent Radio Project

Chicago Maritime Museum

Chicago Public Art Group

Chicago Tap Theatre

Chicago West Community Music Center

DanceWorks Chicago, Inc. NFP

Elastic Arts Foundation

Erasing The Distance

Evanston History Center

Experimental Sound Studio

Fifth House Ensemble

Filament Theatre Ensemble, NFP

Fulcrum Point New Music Project

Full Spectrum Features

The Gift Theatre Company

Global Girls

Global Pungmul Institute

Green Star Movement

Griffin Theatre Company

Haymarket Opera Company

High Concept Labs

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

International Children’s Media Center

Kalapriya, Center for Indian Performing Arts

Kuumba Lynx

Lakeside Singers

Links Hall

Lucky Plush Productions

Media Burn Archive

The Miracle Center

Mitchell Museum of the American Indian

MOMENTA! Inc

MPAACT

Muntu Dance Theatre

NAJWA Dance Corps

National Veterans Art Museum

The Neo-Futurists

Oak Park Festival Theatre

Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Pleasant Home Foundation

Red Clay Dance Company Inc

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center

Shattered Globe Theatre

Sideshow Theatre Company

Steep Theatre Company

Tango 21 Dance Theater

Teatro Vista: Theater with a View

Third Coast Percussion NFP

Visceral Dance Chicago NFP