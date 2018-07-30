Drive-by attack leaves 1 shot, 1 run over in Pilsen

A man was shot and another had his foot run over early Monday in a drive-by attack in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:10 a.m., a the driver of a black Honda Civic ran over the 27-year-old’s foot in the 1700 block of South Morgan Street, Chicago Police said.

Someone inside the Civic then pulled out a gun and opened fire on another man who was shot in his leg, police said.

The gunshot victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The man who was run over was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.