Drive-by shooting in Englewood leaves 2 men wounded, 1 critically

Two men were wounded — one critically — while walking down an alley Thursday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., the 33-year-old and the 36-year-old were shot by two males who got out of a car in the 6100 block of South Justine, according to Chicago police.

The 33-year-old was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man was in serious condition and brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.