Driver accused of using electronic device in fatal Naperville crash

An Millington man is accused of distracted driving when he fatally struck a man changing a tire by the side of the road last year in Naperville.

Steven R. Holmes, 28, is charged with a felony count of aggravated use of an electronic communication device and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in the death of 26-year-old Ramiro Fonseca on Nov. 21, 2017, according to Naperville police.

Fonseca, of Itasca, was changing a tire on his 2004 Kia Optima at 75th Street and Fort Hill Drive when he was struck about midnight by Holmes’ 2017 Subaru Impreza, police said.

Fonseca was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he died, authorities said.

Holmes was charged Feb. 16 and turned himself into authorities in LaSalle County, police said. His bail was set at $10,000.