Driver charged after chain-reaction crash injures 6 on West Side

A man has been charged with running a red light in a stolen SUV Thursday night in West Garfield Park, causing a chain-reaction crash that left six people injured.

Terrell Trotter, 38, was charged with one felony fount of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle and driving on a revoked license, according to Chicago Police. He was also issued traffic citations for disobeying a red light and driving without insurance.

He was driving the stolen 2007 Infiniti SUV west about 10:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Washington when he ran the red light at Kostner and the Infiniti was hit by a 2005 Buick van, police said. This caused a chain reaction in which the Infiniti struck two other vehicle and then flipped onto its side.

Trotter was not injured, police said. Six people — four men and two women — were transported from the other vehicles to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Trotter, who lives in the South Loop, was ordered held on a $50,000 bond Friday, according to police and Cook County court records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 28.