Driver charged after crash that injured CPD officer in South Shore

Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old man who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a squad car while fleeing a traffic stop Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

An officer tried to pull over the stolen vehicle, which was being driven by 18-year-old Ania Ramsey, at 4:12 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Jeffery, according to Chicago Police. Ramsey then took off in the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle crashed into two other vehicles and a marked squad car before Ramsey was taken into custody about 4:25 p.m. near 71st Street and Chappel Avenue, police said.

Ramsey, who lives in the South Shore neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing, four misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, police said. He was also issued multiple traffic citations.

The officer and a person in one of the other vehicles the stolen vehicle struck were taken Jackson Park Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

On Sunday, Judge Sophia Atcherson ordered Ramsey held on a $10,000 bond and he was later released after posting bail, court records show. He is due back in court Wednesday.