Driver charged in East Garfield Park double shooting

The driver of a car used in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood is facing multiple charges.

Ronnie Burnett, 23, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, aggravated fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and disobeying a red light, according to Chicago Police. He was wanted on an unrelated warrant at the time of his arrest.

Two men, both 20, were walking about 3:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Walnut when Burnett drove up to them in a gray Honda Civic and a passenger got out and opened fire, striking one of the men in the right arm and the other in the left leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where one man was listed in good condition and the other man’s condition stabilized.

About 10 minutes later, officers tried to pull over the Civic in the 3700 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police. The driver of a gold Volvo SUV noticed the officers attempting to make the stop and pulled over to the side of the road. The Civic then rear-ended the Volvo.

Three people, including Burnett, jumped out of the Civic and ran off before the car caught on fire, police said. They were all ultimately taken into custody, and weapons were recovered at the scene. No injuries were reported.

The other people who were taken into custody were released without being charged, police said.

Information about Burnett’s bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.