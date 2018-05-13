Driver charged with fatal hit-and-run while fleeing police in West Chatham

Curtis Pugh has been charged with fatally hitting a woman with his car and driving away Thursday in the 7900 block of South Lafayette. | Google Earth

A 22-year-old man from Matteson has been charged with fatally hitting a 55-year-old woman with his car while fleeing police in West Chatham.

Curtis Pugh was handed felony counts related to fleeing officers, the crash and drug possession, Chicago Police said.

Pugh was at the wheel about 6 p.m. Thursday when officers tried to pull him over, according to police. He sped away and crashed into two people in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

He struck Julia Callaway, who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and police. She lived a block away from the accident. Pugh also struck a 30-year-old man who was treated at the scene.

Pugh was arrested shortly after in the 8200 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.