Driver cited after Canaryville crash that killed 6-year-old boy

A man was cited for running a red light and driving without insurance in a crash that left a 6-year-old boy dead and another boy injured Monday afternoon in the South Side Canaryville neighborhood, police said.

The 28-year-old was driving a Ford Expedition east on 47th about 4:30 p.m. when he was unable to come to a stop and ran the red light at Halsted, according to Chicago Police. The Expedition then collided with a Pontiac Torrance.

The driver of the Expedition was issued traffic citations for disregarding a traffic control light, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unsafe vehicle equipment and two child restraint violations, police said.

A 6-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy who were in the Expedition were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where the younger boy died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

The 8-year-old’s condition had stabilized, police said.