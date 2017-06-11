Driver cited after Lake Zurich police officer injured in crash

A Lake Zurich police officer was injured when his squad car was struck by another vehicle early Sunday in the northwest suburb.

At 12:34 a.m., the officer was involved in a traffic stop in a marked squad with emergency lights activated on southbound Route 12 near Wooded Ridge Drive, according to Lake Zurich police. A second officer responded to assist, and both squad cars were blocking the right lane of traffic.

A 2009 Ford Flex, also heading south on Route 12, struck the back of the back-up officer’s squad car, forcing it into the other squad car, where the officer was seated in the driver’s seat, police said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. He was released later the same day, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 54-year-old Wauconda man, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The Lake County sheriff’s office investigated the crash.