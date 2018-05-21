Driver crashes after passenger shot on Northwest Side

A police officer photographs a shell casing at the scene where someone was shot Sunday night in the 3900 block of North Pulaski. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot Sunday night as he rode in a car in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old was a passenger in a car driving in the 3200 block of North Pulaski when an SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the man in the arm, Chicago Police said.

The driver of the shot-up car continued driving south until it crashed in the 2900 block of North Karlov, police said.

The man was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, according to police. No one was hurt in the crash.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.