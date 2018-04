Driver crashes into 2 buildings in West Elsdon

A man was injured in a crash Monday night in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 33-year-old man was traveling westbound when he lost control of his 2007 Nissan Altima and struck two buildings at 10:42 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 55th Street, Chicago Police said.

Police believe the man was speeding when the crash occurred.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.