Driver crashes into El train’s support beam on West Side

A driver and his two passengers were sent to hospitals late Friday after their SUV crashed into an El train’s support beam in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., a 33-year-old man was driving the SUV west in the 5000 block of West Lake Street where he struck a support bean, Chicago Police said.

The driver was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said. His two passengers, both 29-year-old women, were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions had also stabilized.

Police believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.