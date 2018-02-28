Driver crashes into Niles brewery after falling asleep

A man crashed his SUV into a strip mall in Niles after falling asleep while driving | Gerald Nelson

After staying up late with his wife in a hospital, an 84-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his SUV into a brewery Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Niles.

About 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a strip mall at 9082 W. Gold Rd. for an accident involving vehicle striking a building, the Niles police department said.

Officers found a 1998 Chevrolet SUV crashed through the glass wall of the Une Année Brewery, police said. The SUV had also struck the wall of the neighboring dollar store.

No one was injured, police said. The driver was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for evaluation.

Police reported no signs of impairment, and no charges were pending.