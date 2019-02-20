Driver crashes into parking garage attendant downtown

A parking garage attendant was injured in the Loop Tuesday night when a driver crashed into them.

A 73-year-old woman was driving around the circular exit of the garage at 10:50 p.m. and bounced her 2014 Lexus off a wall and into the attendant, Chicago police said.

The 67-year-old attendant of the garage, located in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no citations were issued, police said.