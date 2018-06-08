A driver crashed their truck through a railroad crossing gate Thursday night in south suburban Blue Island.
About 10:45 p.m., the truck was traveling quickly south in the 13500 block of Western Avenue when it struck a crossing gate, a pole and then a fire hydrant, according to Blue Island officials at the scene of the crash.
One person was trapped inside the truck, and was extricated and taken to a hospital, authorities said.
The pole and the fire hydrant were knocked out of the ground.
Southbound lanes were closed for over an hour as police investigated the crash.