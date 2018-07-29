Driver crashes into taxi and dies in Ravenswood: police

A driver died Sunday morning after crashing into a taxi in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side, according to police.

About 4:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was driving north in the 4900 block of North Ashland Avenue when he crossed the median and struck a cab head-on, Chicago Police said.

The man’s vehicle then struck a parked car and finally landed on another parked vehicle, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the cab was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized but serious, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the fatality.