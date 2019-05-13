Driver crashes into taxi, argues with and beats bystander in South Loop

The driver of a Maserati was arrested after he crashed in the South Loop and beat a bystander.

The 26-year-old man was speeding north in the 1500 block of South Michigan about 8:50 p.m. when he struck a taxi, Chicago police said.

He began arguing with a male bystander and beat him, police said. Officers were called and arrested the man. Charges were pending.

The male bystander was treated at Mercy Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

