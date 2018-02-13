Driver dies a month after Jefferson Park pin-in crash

A driver died Feb. 8, more than a month after he and his passenger were critically injured Jan. 3 when the Chrysler PT Cruiser they were traveling in smashed into a tree in the 6100 block of West Higgins. Justin Jackson/ Chicago Sun-Times

A man died early Thursday more than a month after the car he was driving slammed into a tree in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Tomasz Wojciechowski, 27, was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. Thursday at Rainbow Hospice, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 11:38 p.m. on Jan. 3, Wojciechowski was driving a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser east in the 6100 block of West Higgins at a high speed when he lost control and the car hit a tree, according to the Chicago Police and Fire departments and the medical examiner’s office. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Wojciechowski and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were both trapped in the PT Cruiser, and firefighters had to extricate them from the car, authorities said. They were taken in critical to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

An autopsy Friday found Wojciechowski died from complications of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.