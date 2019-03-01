Driver dies after crashing into median wall on Jane Addams

A 79-year-old man died after driving into a concrete median Monday night on the Jane Addams Tollway in Hoffman Estates.

William Rosenberg veered onto the left shoulder about 8 p.m. and crashed into the median wall of the westbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. His GMC Terrain then veered across the lanes again and crashed into a wall on the right shoulder.

Rosenberg, who lived in West Rogers Park, was not wearing a seatbelt during impact, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died the following evening, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Friday found Rosenberg died from multiple injuries from striking a fixed object, the medical examiner’s office said.