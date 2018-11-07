Driver dies after crashing vehicle into New Lenox pond

A man died after crashing a vehicle into a pond Monday night across the street from the police department in southwest suburban New Lenox.

The vehicle drove into the pond at 8:49 p.m. in the New Lenox Commons area, directly in front of the police department, 200 Veterans Parkway, according to a statement from New Lenox Police Deputy Chief Louis Alessandrini.

Officers who were nearby when the crash occurred jumped into the water and tried to pull out the driver, 49-year-old Andrew R. Jurvich, according to police and the Will County coroner’s office.

Fire department divers arrived and removed Jurvich, the only occupant, from the submerged vehicle, Alessandrini said.

Jurvich, who lived in Joliet, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday but a final determination on the cause and manner of his death was pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday, Alessandrini said.