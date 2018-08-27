Driver in Eisenhower crash charged with possession of stolen vehicle

A man has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after a crash Thursday night that shut down the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.

About 10:35 p.m., officers were chasing a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting earlier that day in the Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police. That vehicle was involved in a five-vehicle crash about 10:35 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Racine.

The driver of the vehicle police were chasing, 24-year-old Dominique D. Peterson, ran away from the crash and was later arrested in the 1300 block of West Harrison, police said. He was charged with a felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle.

An on-duty CPD officer suffered an ankle injury while taking him into custody and was treated at a hospital, police said.

Peterson, who lives on the Near West Side, was ordered held without bail during a hearing Saturday, according to police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for Aug. 30.

No charges had been filed in connection with the fatal shooting as of Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting, which happened in the 3100 block of West Arthington and left 20-year-old Keyontae Chatman dead, remained under investigation by Area North detectives.