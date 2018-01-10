Driver emergency causes Pace bus crash in North Chicago, 2 passengers hurt

Two passengers were hurt in a bus crash Tuesday afternoon in North Chicago when the operator suffered a medical emergency and drove off the road.

The Pace bus driver suffered a medical emergency about 12:45 p.m. near Pulaski Drive and Green Bay Road, according to the North Chicago Fire Department

The bus was found about 175 feet from the road on Cook County Forest Preserve property, the fire department said. Thick brush had to be cut away to clear a path for those injured to get to waiting ambulances.

The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as minor, according to officials. Only three passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Pace was issued citations for a failure to reduce speed and for damaging forest preserve property, a spokeswoman for the suburban transit agency said.

The driver was a longtime employee with a good record, Pace said. Routine drug and alcohol testing will be done as part of the agency’s investigation into the crash.